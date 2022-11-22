Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.60 price objective on the stock.

SFRRF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Sandfire Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Sandfire Resources stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Sandfire Resources has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

