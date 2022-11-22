SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,664 by Analysts at Citigroup

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from GBX 1,486 ($17.57) to GBX 1,664 ($19.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,988.00.

SSE Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $20.00 on Friday. SSE has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

