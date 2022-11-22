Barclays Trims Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Target Price to SEK 49

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from SEK 57.20 to SEK 49 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Embracer Group AB has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

