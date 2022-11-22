Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Webjet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Webjet alerts:

Webjet Price Performance

Shares of WEBJF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. Webjet has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.