Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Price Target Raised to €31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.