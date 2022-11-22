Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurentian Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

