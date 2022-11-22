Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE LB opened at C$33.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

Insider Activity at Laurentian Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

