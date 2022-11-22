George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$203.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of George Weston and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$182.40.

George Weston Stock Up 1.2 %

George Weston stock opened at C$159.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$23.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$130.81 and a twelve month high of C$162.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.12.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

