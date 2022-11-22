Raymond James Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$15.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFX opened at C$8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.68. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Enerflex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -40.98%.

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

