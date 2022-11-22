Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$152.28.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at C$131.09 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$113.73 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.33.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

