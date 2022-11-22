Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$85.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$70.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$83.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

