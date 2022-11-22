Raymond James Cuts CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.25

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CubicFarm Systems from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

CUB opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$1.33.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

