Sernova’s (SVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sernova’s FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sernova in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

SVA stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.64 million and a P/E ratio of -18.57.

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

