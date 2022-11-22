Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.83.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.07. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.