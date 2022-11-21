King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.