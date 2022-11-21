CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.5 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of CVS stock opened at $97.35 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

