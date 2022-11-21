Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,943 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 476.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

WBA opened at $39.75 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

