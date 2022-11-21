AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 14,519 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1,073.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.58 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

