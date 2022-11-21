Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.63 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.