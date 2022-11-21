Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

