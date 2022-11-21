Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.