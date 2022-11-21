Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 9,730 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

