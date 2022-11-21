Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $225.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.12 and its 200-day moving average is $243.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

