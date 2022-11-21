Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

