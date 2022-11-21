Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $481,126,000 after purchasing an additional 268,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $287.98 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $694.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

