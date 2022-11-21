Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 238 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $133.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.