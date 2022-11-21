2,835 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

