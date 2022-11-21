NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $83.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

