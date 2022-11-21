Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

