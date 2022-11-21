JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 313,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

