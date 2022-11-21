Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 7.0 %

PANW opened at $167.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.