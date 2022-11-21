Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

