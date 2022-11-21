Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $131.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

