Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $262.11 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average of $216.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

