King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $231.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

