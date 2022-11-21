Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.
MBLY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
Shares of MBLY opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.88.
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
