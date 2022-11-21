Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.

MBLY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Insider Activity

About Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

