Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 75.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBLY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.