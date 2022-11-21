Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.22 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

