Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

