Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $138.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

