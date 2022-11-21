Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

