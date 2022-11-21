Bokf Na Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

