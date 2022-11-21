Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $287.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $694.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

