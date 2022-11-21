Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,530 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.90 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79.

