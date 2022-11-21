Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 120,815 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix stock opened at $287.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.43 and its 200-day moving average is $221.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $694.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

