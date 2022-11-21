Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,446 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $681,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

