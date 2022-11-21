Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $173.89 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.