Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

