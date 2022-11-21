Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.20 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

