Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $911,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 887.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,563 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $167.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

